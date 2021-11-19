State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.80% of Columbus McKinnon worth $24,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.59 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

