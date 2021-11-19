State Street Corp Invests $24.39 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 601,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of agilon health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,858,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

