State Street Corp Purchases 144,527 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARR. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARR stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $930.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

