State Street Corp Purchases 19,947 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State Street Corp grew its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.44% of nCino worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in nCino by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

