State Street Corp Purchases 45,812 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

State Street Corp increased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Myers Industries worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $148,875. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

