State Street Corp Raises Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.15% of 1st Source worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

