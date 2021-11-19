State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.16% of Chuy’s worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chuy’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CHUY stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $640.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.