State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.01% of Cowen worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cowen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

