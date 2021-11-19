State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,445 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $102.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

