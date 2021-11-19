State Street Corp Sells 15,450 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.88% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 589.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

