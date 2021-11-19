State Street Corp Sells 2,384 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.73 and its 200-day moving average is $259.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

