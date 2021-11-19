State Street Corp Sells 2,498,653 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.44% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $647.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.