State Street Corp Sells 440,153 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.16% of ViewRay worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

