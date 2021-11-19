State Street Corp Sells 48,950 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Ecopetrol worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

