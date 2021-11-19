State Street Corp Takes $26 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,002,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Ozon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth $3,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,990,000 after acquiring an additional 241,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $1,293,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $7,984,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Ozon stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

