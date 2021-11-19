State Street Corp Takes Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,201,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,136,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.64% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,353 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.66.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brian Allan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

