Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPLP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

