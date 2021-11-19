Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stellantis worth $48,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $20.40 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

