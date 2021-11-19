Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.80. Stem shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 78,798 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,917. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252,801 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stem by 80.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 72,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in Stem by 325.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 278,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Stem by 620.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 242,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

