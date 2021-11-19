Sterling Manor Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $158.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

