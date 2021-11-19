stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022183 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

