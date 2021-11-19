stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Top Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

