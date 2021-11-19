Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.