STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.21 ($50.84).

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €45.40 ($53.41) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.56 and its 200 day moving average is €35.09. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

