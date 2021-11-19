STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.