STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STM opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

