Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 80,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average daily volume of 10,143 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,647. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.