Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 34,873% compared to the typical volume of 15 put options.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the second quarter worth $119,135,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 655,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $34,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

