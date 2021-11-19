Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Signify Health Put Options (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,598 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,866% compared to the average daily volume of 391 put options.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 38,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

