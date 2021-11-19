Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,296% compared to the average volume of 895 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE RSKD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52. Riskified has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.