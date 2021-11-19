Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 12,577 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,861% compared to the typical volume of 211 put options.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,647. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

