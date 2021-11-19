Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,895% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 call options.

HDV stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

