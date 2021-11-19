Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,927. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

