StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 70,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,040,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in StoneCo by 524.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

