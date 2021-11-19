Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,875.00.

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $106.06. 7,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155. Straumann has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

