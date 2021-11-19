Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Hits $3.41 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $527,535.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

