Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of Stride worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.81 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

