Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($4.94).

KETL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.36 million and a P/E ratio of 25.69. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

