StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $447,171.69 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $447,171.69 and approximately $163.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,843,501,372 coins and its circulating supply is 17,430,307,018 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.