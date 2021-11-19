Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 874.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.43. 10,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,190. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.66 and a 200 day moving average of $263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

