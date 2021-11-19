Substratum (SUB) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,155.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.