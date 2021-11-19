Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

