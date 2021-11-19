Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Downgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Neutral

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elastic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elastic by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

