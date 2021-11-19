Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 658.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

