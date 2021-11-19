Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price was up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.21. Approximately 67,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,213,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

