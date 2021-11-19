Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STBFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,122. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

