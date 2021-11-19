Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $36.06 million and $2.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.26 or 0.07423996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00087434 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,291,716 coins and its circulating supply is 334,215,677 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

