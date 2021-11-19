SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $184,429.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,325,004 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

