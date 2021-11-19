SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107.07 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $621.65 million and $107.07 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012180 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

SuperFarm Coin Trading

