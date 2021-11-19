SuperRare Hits Market Capitalization of $185.05 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $185.05 million and approximately $118.88 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.